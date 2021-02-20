 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrats please wake up
When a political party with exactly as much access to science as everyone else refuses to raise a whimper as their leader misdirects our nation with hydroxychloroquine remedies and gargling bleach recommendations, and 300,000 Americans die who did not have to die as that party silently watches without critique, how ignorant are we Democrats to expect those same enablers to object when he only attempts to overthrow our constitutional electoral process with more lies and just 7 people die? You expect far too much of this group. Lower your standards, please, when they persist in this behavior. They are known by the company they continue to keep.

Melvin Hector

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

