Letter: Democrats responsible for growing anti-Semitism in America
Recently there were attacks on Jews by Palestinian supporters at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Videos showed a caravan of cars waving the Palestinian flag driving by the restaurant yelling expletives and "Israel kills children." These were reactions while Hamas and Israel were battling. Hamas started the conflict by launching thousands of rockets indiscriminately into Israel. The increase of attacks on Jews in America can be attributed to Democrat rhetoric, namely the so called "Squad" in Congress. More specifically, Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In 2012 Omar tweeted “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” In another tweet she said "support for Israel in the US Congress was all about the Benjamins.” While the conflict was going on between Israel and Hamas, Tlaib pressed Biden at the airport in Detroit to have Israel back down. He did the next day. Blame Democrats' rhetoric for the rise in anti-Semitism in America.

Janice Newman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

