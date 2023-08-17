I believe that Democrats and their policies have ruined American society. They have ruined free speech with political correctness. They have ruined public education, no longer focusing on reading writing and arithmetic, but indoctrination in the leftist agenda. School administrators believing they take precedence over parents. Progressive Democrat prosecutors have ruined the justice system, with their "restorative justice" wherein perpetrators get lighter sentences if they just apologize to the victim. Democrats have ruined the definition of life with their support of on demand abortion. Their social welfare policies have ruined the nuclear family, especially in the black community. The military has been ruined with service personnel being forced to undergo endless hours of "wokism" training. Recruitment is way down. Democrat spending has caused decades high inflation rates. Free markets and choice have been destroyed with the litany of coercive dictates coming from the Democrat controlled central government. Democrat support of transgenderism has ruined women's sports. Democrat discriminatory DEI policies have ruined hiring practices. I think Democrats have ruined America society.