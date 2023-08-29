[Re: “Democrats’ ruination of American society”, Letters to the Editor, Aug. 17th] The letter writer gives an opinion in the first sentence, supported by eleven other opinions. I would be interested in hearing more about these opinions, specifically the evidence that backs them up. For example, regarding his thoughts on “restorative justice,” what are some specific examples here? How would ignoring contrition be beneficial to the justice system? Also, about Democrats’ social welfare policies, in what ways has the nuclear family been ruined? What social welfare policies (if any) would benefit American society? How would Black communities be better off with these alternative social welfare policies, or lack thereof? These questions only refer to two of the eleven opinions, but I would be interested to hear more about all eleven. Perhaps the letter writer might consider a guest column with facts and examples supporting each of his ideas. I would be happy to read it.