 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democrats Should be Worried
View Comments

Letter: Democrats Should be Worried

Democrats Should be Worried

While reading two Democratic Strategists’ take on the election (Democrats Are Worried 11/14/20)

it occurred to me that they didn’t dig deep enough to explain why Democrats did so well with the presidential election yet took such a beating at the state level. Here’s two reasons.

1) A high number of Independents and Republicans voted for Biden, not for Biden himself nor any specific Democratic policy but simply to oust Trump.

2) At the state level, Voters look at states and cities under Democratic ‘rule’ and don’t like what they see i.e. uncontrolled rioting, the Defund The Police movement, high taxes, over regulation of businesses and costly environmental laws to name a few. As the Democrats socialist agenda continues to blossom expect Congress to go Republican with losses continuing at the state level.

Richard Stables

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News