Letter: Democrats Should be Worried

Democrats Should be Worried
While reading two Democratic Strategists’ take on the election (Democrats Are Worried 11/14/20)
it occurred to me that they didn’t dig deep enough to explain why Democrats did so well with the presidential election yet took such a beating at the state level. Here’s two reasons.
1) A high number of Independents and Republicans voted for Biden, not for Biden himself nor any specific Democratic policy but simply to oust Trump.
2) At the state level, Voters look at states and cities under Democratic ‘rule’ and don’t like what they see i.e. uncontrolled rioting, the Defund The Police movement, high taxes, over regulation of businesses and costly environmental laws to name a few. As the Democrats socialist agenda continues to blossom expect Congress to go Republican with losses continuing at the state level.
Richard Stables
Foothills
