It was disappointing to read that Representative Nancy Pelosi said Donald Trump “has the right to a trial to prove [his] innocence,” and that Health Secretary Xavier Becerra and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez both stated the Biden Administration perhaps should defy a court order issued by a federal judge regarding distribution of medication used for abortions. I support the prosecution of anyone properly indicted by a grand jury, including Trump, and I support a woman’s right to choose her own medical care. But, I strongly oppose defiance of the Rule of Law. Under our Constitution, criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty; the burden is on the state to prove guilt, not on the defendant to prove his innocence. And court orders must be followed within their area of jurisdiction unless and until overturned. It is imperative that leaders within the Democratic Party, my party, support the Rule of Law lest we lose our constitutional democracy. We must do better.