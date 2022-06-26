 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democrats' threats, bullying and intimidation

Progressive Democrat activists bullied and intimidated Senators Manchin and Sinema to support ending the Filibuster and vote for Build Back Better. These activists hijacked Sinema while she was in a public bathroom. Activists frequently harassed Manchin on his boathouse in Maryland. More recently, Democrat activists have gathered on streets in front of conservative Supreme Court Justices demanding they not overturn Roe vs Wade. All in violation of federal law that USAG Merrick Garland refuses to enforce. He appears to apply the law in a partisan way. A man was just arrested and charged with plotting to kill Justice Kavanaugh. He was found near Kavanaugh's home with a firearm and knife. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stood on the steps of the Supreme Court saying, "You (Kavanaugh) will pay the price" for overturning Roe-Wade. Nancy Pelosi praised pro-abortion protesters for showing their "righteous anger." AZ Rep. Raul Grijalva, and 26 other pathetic House Democrats, just voted against legislation that provided more security to all SCOTUS members and their families.

Robert Nesbit

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

