Letter: Democrats using GAO to say Trump committed crime

Democrats in Trump's impeachment trial are using a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) reporting saying it was illegal for Trump to have withheld Aid to Ukraine. This same GAO found Obama had violated federal law several times like in giving $900,000 in cash to the Taliban to release captured Bowe Bergdahl in Afghanistan. Additionally the the GAO found that Obama violated his own Affordable Care Act law by shorting the Treasury by $5 billion related to "transitional reinsurance", and Environmental Protection Agency federal laws by using "covert propaganda" on social media to support one of its water policies. The GAO has been critical of Bush, Clinton, etc. for how they spent or did not spend monies allocated by Congress. What most Americans are being told now by Democrats and their news media cronies is how the GAO has found that Trump committed an illegal act. Nothing mentioned of how they found illegal acts done by previous Presidents who were Not impeached!
Aida Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.