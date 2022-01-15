 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democrats utter hypocrisy on ending the Senate Filibuster
Democrats in the Senate are the epidemy of hypocrisy in demanding elimination of the Filibuster, which requires 60 votes for "Cloture" and vote of legislation. In 2017, when Trump was President and Republicans controlled the Senate, a bipartisan group of Senators, including 32 Democrats signed onto a letter to preserve the 60 vote Filibuster rule. Among the Democrats who signed were Kamala Harris, Diane Feinstein, Jon Tester, Joe Manchin, Tim Kaine, Bob Menendez, Ed Markey, and Chris Coons. Current Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck sent a letter this week to Senate Democrats urging them to change Filibuster rules. In stark contrast to a 2017 letter sent by him to Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnel saying, '‘Without the 60-vote threshold for legislation, the Senate becomes a majoritarian institution like the House, much more subject to the winds of short-term electoral change. No Senator would like to see that happen, so let's find a way to further protect the 60-vote rule for legislation." A bunch of pathetic hypocrites!

Darrin Styles

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

