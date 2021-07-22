 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrats, Wake Up
The republican party is going to pull out all the stops to steal the '22 election. They tried in '20. They will do whatever it takes- lie, cheat, steal, and as January 6th proved, kill. They don't care what methods they use, because if they succeed at grabbing as much power as they want (all of it), it won't matter how they got there, because they won't have to answer to anyone anymore. As democrats, you won't just be out of power, you may be in prison, or worse.

When the republicans brought a dagger to a chess game, it stopped being a chess game. Democrats can no longer trust republicans to play by any rules, or to abide by any laws. It is impossible to overstate the danger our democracy faces. Democrats, wake up.

Marian Weaver

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

