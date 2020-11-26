 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrats want return to Monarchy
Letter: Democrats want return to Monarchy

The writer states that Democrats want a return to a Monarchy, when in fact they voted exactly against that! It seems to me that the Republicans want a dictatorship, the road they are taking is very dangerous for our country, it reminds me of the 20's and 30's in Germany and we know what that brought. Let the change of administration begin and quit being sore losers, as the current President said, "What do you have to lose"? We have lost a lot, nobody but a few dictatorships around the World respect the US

Martha Brooks

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

