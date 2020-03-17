Letter: Democrats were impeaching Trump during Corona
Letter: Democrats were impeaching Trump during Corona

So what were Democrats in Congress doing late January when Corona cases started emerging here from China? They were consumed and preoccupied with hate in Impeaching Trump in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Meanwhile during that time, Trump enacted his China travel ban, which Democrats like Biden called racist. That action helped delay the spread here, then it came in from Europe and Trump enacted a travel ban on them. Trump designated the Coronavirus a National Emergency within two months of the outbreak here, 2000 infected and 40 dead. Obama enacted his National Emergency related to the H1N1 virus after 6 months with millions infected and 1000 dead.

David Burford

Northwest side

