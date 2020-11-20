 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrats who are sore loosers
Letter: Democrats who are sore loosers

Because the letter writer talks about fake truths by the Democrats regarding the election and the Russia Hoax etc., here are some verifiable truths:

While campaigning in 2016 candidate Trump proclaimed the election was going to be to be rigged. After winning the election President Trump called it PERFECT! Democrats were unhappy, because they won the vote of the people by about 3 Million, but lost through the electoral college. So yes, they were upset, but they did not deny the truth of the election results.

Also, connections between the Trump campaign and Russia were well documented and people who have participated are now in prison - think Paul Manafort, etc.

There were financial connections too - Don Jr. IS ON TAPE stating that they (the Trumps) get most of their money from Russia. So the Russia connection was by itself not a HOAX.

Fast forward to 2020: A pandemic is no HOAX either. Politicizing scientific counter measures was also not a great campaign tactic, because people remember their dead.

Lotte Decker

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

