Letter: Democrats will not do any final Police Reform legislation
View Comments

Letter: Democrats will not do any final Police Reform legislation

Yes Democrats in the House of Representatives have crafted a Police Reform bill that they likely will soon vote on and pass. But that is where it will stop! President Trump has announced an Executive Order related to Police Reform, but he said it was a start and would like to see legislation done on it. The Republican controlled Senate is working on their own bill. However, it will likely not contain any lessening of liability for police officers and partisans like Senator Schumer will reject it. Republicans may offer a compromise on that and it will be rejected also. Why? Because Democrats in Congress do NOT want to give Trump a win on enacting police reform just before the election. It helps his re-election chances. They know that, so in the end, they will reject any Police Reform package. However, Trump has the bully pulpit, especially at rallies, and will slam Democrats and Biden for being obstructionists to enacting legislation that benefits minority communities.

Aida Reed

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Big Horn Fire

What is going on in Tucson? We have a serious fire in the Catalina Mountains and two fools decide to fly drones near it, for worthless picture…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News