I believe Democrats' woke policies are racist and discriminatory. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies have now been adopted and implemented by federal, state, and municipal governments, educational, aka liberal indoctrination institutions, and corporations across America. All in the name of racial, social and economic justice. What I think all of this translates to is racism and discrimination against whites, especially straight white males. Critical race theory being taught to young students across the country at its core is anti-white. Woke DEI training sessions for government and private industry employees are essentially anti white male. If a government or private sector has a choice between hiring a well qualified white male applicant vs a well qualified or lesser qualified minority applicant, would not their DEI policies dictate hiring the latter? Democrats' woke DEI policies amount to affirmative action on steroids. Over decades, America has spent hundreds of billions of tax payer money on affirmative action policies for minorities. Now Democrats have taken it to the next discriminatory level.