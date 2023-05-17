Re: the May 11 letter "Democrats' woke DEI policies are discriminatory."

“Woke” is the ubiquitous right-wing pejorative of the season, but what does it mean? Speakers are flummoxed when asked to define it (see author Bethany Mandel, March 16, 2023: “Woke is sort of the idea that, um….” It didn’t get any better after “um”). Yet members of the right pepper their dialogue with "woke," using it to cast aspersion on many ideas.

But thanks to the letter writer, we have a definition of “woke”: “Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies have now been adopted and implemented in federal, state, and municipal governments, educational, aka liberal indoctrination institutions, and corporations across America. All in the name of racial, social and economic justice.”

To me, diversity, equity, and inclusion are American ideals that we’ve been pursuing and trying to teach since the Declaration of Independence. I find the alternatives—homogeneity, unfairness, and exclusion—to be un-realistic and un-American.

And I don't really think that white, heterosexual males have much to worry about in this society.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills