Letter: Democrats

Response Graeme Williams’ letter July 9 but also to Democrats that ascribe the most nasty, vile traits & beliefs to ALL Republicans. Back at ya! The definition of a Democrat - if you believe it’s ok to “peacefully protest” by burning businesses and ruining lives, attacking and damaging government buildings, wearing black & attacking tourists - Antifa, you must be a Democrat. If you believe in opening US borders to Chinese fentanyl & killing more men between the ages of 18-35 than anything else and allowing cartels to make millions from sex trafficking vulnerable young women, must be a Democrat. If you’re fine with shortages & crippling price increases on food & gas, must be a Democrat. If you worry more about more law abiding citizens having guns than young men killing each other every day in our major cities, must be a Democrat. And lastly, if you’re ok with ripping a God given baby from the womb, murdering an innocent for your convenience, and claiming some “right”, you must be a Democrat.

Debra Berthelot

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

