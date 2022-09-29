Letter: Demonizing or Actual Threat?

Tim Stellar naively thinks Republican MAGAS do not present a threat to our country, and President Biden’s extremism comments were demonizing. Stellar basis his opinion on the fact that he doesn’t know any Marxist-Communist-pedophilia-spreading Satanist as liberals are described by the right. I also do not know anyone that fits that label. However, I do know that only MAGA Republicans are aligned with para military groups such as the Proud Boys, and Oath Keepers. I know only MAGAS disputed the results of a legitimate presidential election and participated in a plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan. Also, MAGAS were the ones threatening 2020 election officials and Judge Bruce Reinhart over the Mar-a-Lago warrant. I’m aware civil war is a common theme in rightwing social media. Lastly, only MAGAS participated in an organized insurrection against our government. If Biden wins in 2024 and/or Trump goes to jail, be prepared for insurrection 2.0. The authorities hopefully will be better prepared.
Edward Espinoza
Southwest side
