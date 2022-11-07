Letter: Demonizing other party

After recent physical attacks on politicians of both parties it's time to cool the rhetoric on both sides. Stop the insane attack ads that distort or outright lies about your opponent. Tell the voting populace what your policies are. People should make an informed choice on what direction you can lead us in. If your only policy is to tear down your opponent without spelling out how your policies will help us you don't deserve our vote.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.