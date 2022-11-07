 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Demonizing other party

  • Comments

After recent physical attacks on politicians of both parties it's time to cool the rhetoric on both sides. Stop the insane attack ads that distort or outright lies about your opponent. Tell the voting populace what your policies are. People should make an informed choice on what direction you can lead us in. If your only policy is to tear down your opponent without spelling out how your policies will help us you don't deserve our vote.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News