Letter: Demonizing our law enforcement officers is a mistake.

The treatment, terrorization of people of color, all people of color is wrong, and has been for a very long time. When we demonize our law enforcement officers, we surrender our common humanity. These are people just like you and me. I know them personally and up close. I serve them when they come to me for help. I go to them when I need help. They are our neighbors and friends. They stand next to us in supermarkets. They get up every day to keep us safe. They are, with minor exceptions, extraordinary people who have chosen a lifetime of public service.
When you and I demonize them, when we set them up as the enemy, we all lose. Those who seek to divide us to control us, win. When we forget their humanity we surrender our own. This is not God's work.
Paul Zohav
East side
