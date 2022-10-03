 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Dems blaming border crisis on Trump and Republicans

  • Comments

The narrative from the Biden administration, Democrats and their many liberal biased news media allies is that Trump and Republicans caused the border crisis. How laughable! Only the ignorant would believe that. Under Trump's last year in office, the Border Patrol encountered 405,000 people illegally entering the country. This fiscal year under Biden, over 2,000,000 encountered. Many people coming here believe Biden invited them to do so. Within his first few days in office, he issued Executive Orders reversing Trump's asylum agreements with Central American countries, halted Remain in Mexico, stopped the pressure on Mexico, and re-instated "catch and release." Now Democrats and their regurgitating news media allies are blaming Trump and Republicans. They say we need Comprehensive Immigration Reform, to include legalization and citizenship for millions, liberalizing asylum requirements, billions to corrupt third world countries, etc. Do you really think it would secure our border when Biden and Democrats vehemently oppose further building of the border wall and refuse to enforce our current immigration laws?

People are also reading…

Shaki Johnson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Twice as Rich

On Saturday morning when Robinson Crusoe and Friday woke up, both were twice as rich as the morning before. Society creates wealth. The more w…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News