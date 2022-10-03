Letter: Dems blaming border crisis on Trump and Republicans

The narrative from the Biden administration, Democrats and their many liberal biased news media allies is that Trump and Republicans caused the border crisis. How laughable! Only the ignorant would believe that. Under Trump's last year in office, the Border Patrol encountered 405,000 people illegally entering the country. This fiscal year under Biden, over 2,000,000 encountered. Many people coming here believe Biden invited them to do so. Within his first few days in office, he issued Executive Orders reversing Trump's asylum agreements with Central American countries, halted Remain in Mexico, stopped the pressure on Mexico, and re-instated "catch and release." Now Democrats and their regurgitating news media allies are blaming Trump and Republicans. They say we need Comprehensive Immigration Reform, to include legalization and citizenship for millions, liberalizing asylum requirements, billions to corrupt third world countries, etc. Do you really think it would secure our border when Biden and Democrats vehemently oppose further building of the border wall and refuse to enforce our current immigration laws?