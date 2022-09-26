Letter: Dems’ EV push will harm auto shops

Joe Biden and Democrats are pushing to have all Electric vehicles in the near future. Their Inflation Reduction Act provides a $7500 in tax credit when buying a new EV. California has mandated an end to gasoline and diesel vehicle sales by 2035. I believe that if Democrats expand their majority in Congress that they will pass legislation imposing a similar nationwide mandate. What will be the effects on thousands of small business auto shops across the country? EVs do not require the same maintenance as petroleum powered cards, i.e. no need to do oil changes, which is the bread and butter income for many auto shops like Brake Max, Brake Masters, Goodyear, Firestone, etc. EVs have fewer moving parts to repair. I think the Democrats' mandate for EVs will have a devastating effect on local auto shops. For the foreseeable future, EVs will still be using batteries containing toxic blue cobalt from polluting mines in the Congo, owned by the Chinese, still being electrically charged with fossil fuels.
Paula Martin
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.