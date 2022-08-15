Letter: Dems for Liz Cheney

I am, and have been a proud registered Democrat since my first vote at 18 years old. I have voted for Republican candidates over these many years, when I believed they supported issues important to me and my family. John McCain, a man of honor, I voted for. However, at this important juncture in our democratic process, I would enthusiastically support Liz Cheney for President. President Biden has done an exceptional job elevating America's lost respect in foreign and domestic policy. He deserves credit for bringing our country to a more stable participant in world affairs and ACTUALLY putting "America First" (not his own bank account). However, Ms. Cheney has demonstrated an exceptionally courageous stance in standing up to the Trumpian-Party. She IS a proud American more interested in the continuation of democracy than her own political future. SHE IS A TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOT. Please RUN Ms Cheney!