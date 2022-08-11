Letter: Dems have become what they condemned

Ever since muskets were first used against bows and arrows people have learned from their enemies. Megam Markle's article "tut tutting" about Dems using dirty tricks they learned from Republicans seems a bit hypocritical. Trump is the elephant in the Republican room. The fact that many Republican voters (and almost all Dems) are turned off by Trump's antics makes it a logical conclusion that if the Trumpiest Republican wins a primary, there is a strong possibility that Dems in that district will be encouraged to turn out and vote in the general election in opposition. People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.