 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Dems have become what they condemned

  • Comments

Ever since muskets were first used against bows and arrows people have learned from their enemies. Megam Markle's article "tut tutting" about Dems using dirty tricks they learned from Republicans seems a bit hypocritical. Trump is the elephant in the Republican room. The fact that many Republican voters (and almost all Dems) are turned off by Trump's antics makes it a logical conclusion that if the Trumpiest Republican wins a primary, there is a strong possibility that Dems in that district will be encouraged to turn out and vote in the general election in opposition. People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

Morton Smith

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News