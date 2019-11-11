Re: the November 4 letter “ Democrats losing sight of their responsibility.” The letter writer accuses the Democrats in Congress of only being interested in impeachment . A Trump talking point. . At this minute. Mitch McConnell is holding up legislation on election interference, the Bipartisan Background Check’s Act, the bipartisan Strengthening Health Care and Lowering Prescription Drug Costs Act, the bipartisan Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, among others. Approximately 300 bills passed by the House are not being brought to the Senate floor. McConnell wants to create a GOP talking point that the Dems in Congress are only impeachment focused. He. Is working hard to obstruct progress, the same way he obstructed President Obama. Only a few committees are involved in the impeachment inquiry. Committee work is proceeding , and bills are being brought to the floor for votes. McConnell named himself the Grim Reaper, and he did it with a smug smile on his face. So who is preventing action on legislation that benefits us, the citizens of the U.S?
Barbara Russo-Sprouls
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.