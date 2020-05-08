Letter: Dem's lying, women abusing, temperamental, bullying Biden

Democrats continually attack Trump for lying, abuse of women, being temperamental and being a bully. Well, now their own candidate Joe Biden mirrors those same standards. Biden is well known for his litany of gaffes. Biden has been accused by several women of inappropriate conduct, not just by Tara Reade. Biden is temperamental and bullying as displayed by his rants at some attendees of his campaign rallies. These are all things that Democrats have said disqualified Trump from being President. Of course Democrats now ignore these aspects of Biden. Why? Because what really matters to voters is the candidate's stances on issues and his/her political philosophy. If a Trump supporter says that they may dislike him personally but support him because of his positions on issues, he/she is ridiculed by Democrats. It is so ironic now that Democrats have a candidate whose personal traits almost mirror those of Trump!
Aida Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
