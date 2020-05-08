Letter: Dem's lying, women abusing, temperamental, bullying Biden
View Comments

Letter: Dem's lying, women abusing, temperamental, bullying Biden

Democrats continually attack Trump for lying, abuse of women, being temperamental and being a bully. Well, now their own candidate Joe Biden mirrors those same standards. Biden is well known for his litany of gaffes. Biden has been accused by several women of inappropriate conduct, not just by Tara Reade. Biden is temperamental and bullying as displayed by his rants at some attendees of his campaign rallies. These are all things that Democrats have said disqualified Trump from being President. Of course Democrats now ignore these aspects of Biden. Why? Because what really matters to voters is the candidate's stances on issues and his/her political philosophy. If a Trump supporter says that they may dislike him personally but support him because of his positions on issues, he/she is ridiculed by Democrats. It is so ironic now that Democrats have a candidate whose personal traits almost mirror those of Trump!

Aida Reed

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News