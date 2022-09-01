Letter: Dems should thank SCOTUS and Trump

I think Democrats should be thankful to SCOTUS and Trump. The projected red wave of Republicans sweeping Congress is gone. Why? Because of SCOTUS' decisions on abortion and concealed carry of firearms for self defense outside the home angering Democrats and energizing them to vote. Trump endorsed Republican Senate candidates Dr. Oz in PA, Hershel Walker in GA, and Blake Masters here, (Kari Lake for Governor too) will lose badly. If Democrats retain their majority in the House of Representatives and gain a couple Senate seats negating Manchin and Sinema, then look out! The Senate Filibuster will be eliminated allowing for the Democrat's leftist agenda to be passed, citizenship for millions here illegally, billions in taxes and spending depressing the economy and causing higher inflation, repealing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act that will put the firearms industry out of business, banning semi-automatic fireams and high capacity magazines turning current owners into criminals, banning future manufacturing of petroleum based automobiles, and more government control over your life.