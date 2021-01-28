 Skip to main content
Letter: Dems smarter than most think
I'm appalled at the citizens of Tucson already claiming that the new President wants to burn down the country and let every illegal alien in without consequence. You don't have to be a Rhodes Scholar to understand that's just BS. But we've got a few. One stated that Tim Stellar won't call out the hypocrisy of the democrats for impeaching Trump twice. They don't care that he broke the law for his first impeachment, and incited a take over of the capitol for his second. If it was Obama, he would have been tarred and feathered under the GOP. Hypocrites are those that ignore the facts and only speak out for what they think is right, especially when they're wrong. Thank you Alan K. for helping me make my point.

John Bingham

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

