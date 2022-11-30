 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Denocracy

Democracy

We did it, yes we did it, Saved our Democracy, We Did! No longer are we constantly in a fit, The Autocrats, we have put on a lid! What a feeling, to freely speak, And for what we say, not go to Jail, To release our feelings and not be meek, To our Democracy, and not Autocracy, We Hail!! Russia, China, both Autocracies that are in power, To live there is to live in constant fear, A life where you learn to cower, But here, In America, with our Democracy, Thank goodness we are Here!

Mark Adams

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

