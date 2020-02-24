Letter: Deny a Second Term for President Trump

Two million Americans lost health insurance since Trump took office bringing the total to 27.5 million. He is supporting a Supreme Court case which could result in an additional 18,000,000 Americans losing health insurance and is calling for an $800,000,000 cut in Medicaid.
He has undone programs designed to keep our air and water clean without concern for the illnesses this will cause.
To solve the immigration problem on our southern border, he separated thousands of young children from their parents and deported 60,000 migrants seeking asylum to Mexico where they await decisions that could take years. They are being subjected to rape, kidnapping, extortion, and malnutrition while waiting.
Instead of uniting the country, he has declared unconditional war on the opposition and divided our nation into two warring parties.
Trump is without conscience, incapable of empathy, a pathological liar, and a potential dictator. Hopefully, people who supported him in 2016 will recognize his destructive behavior and join forces in defeating him in 2020.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
