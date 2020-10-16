 Skip to main content
Letter: Denying free speech
Letter: Denying free speech

Regarding the article about people removing TrumpPence signs in Tucson. I have my story about similar thefts.

Outside my neighborhood at Wrightstown/Camino Seco, political signs have stood for weeks. They're mostly for local candidates with a couple of TrumpPence signs.

On Sunday Oct 11th, I posted Biden-Harris and Mark Kelly signs. I drove by later that day and was shocked to see that both signs were gone. The next day I posted another Biden-Harris sign. It was gone by 4pm. I am outraged by these malicious acts, but not discouraged.

On Tuesday I went to the Democratic HQ for more signs. They are secured to my property, but it's disheartening that I can't post them in a public location as well.

In Arizona, “It is a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office” The defendant, if caught, faces a $750 fine per sign and up to four months in jail.

Barbara Lehmann

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

