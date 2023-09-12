The Department of Defense (DoD) exists to provide military forces needed to deter war and secure our nation. The DoD should not be politicized to fight our culture wars! Senator Tommy Tuberville has rightly blocked Department of Defense nominees, demanding that the DoD cease funding abortions with taxpayer dollars.

Without congressional consent or approval, President Biden is attempting to turn the Department of Defense into an abortion travel agency. This is a violation of long-standing laws like the Hyde amendment – which Biden supported for years. President Biden is playing politics with our military in order to score points with far-Left voters.

Senator Tuberville is right to defend Americans born and unborn. Our military resources should be focused on effective combat and defending our nation, not a partisan, ideological agenda. This is particularly true given the status of the current recruitment efforts and the level of patriotism being displayed today in our nation.

Curtiss Leroy

Northwest side