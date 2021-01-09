Letter: Department of Justice For All

As a former Army Officer, retired career federal prosecutor and lifelong Republican, I watched the attack on the Nation’s Capital with horror and tears. Over the years, prosecutors from the Department of Justice (DOJ)volunteered to work in Afghanistan to help with its development of the Rule of Law. At the time, my mother asked what that mission actually encompassed and I honestly wasn’t really sure.
After almost two years in Afghanistan, I had a much better idea and was even more proud to serve for the Department. The last four years, and especially the conduct leading to the attack on the Capital, illustrate what the Rule of Law IS NOT and why a true democracy cannot accept anything less.
President Elect Biden’s selection of his administration, particularly the DOJ’s leadership going forward, will hopefully allow us to once again realize and embrace justice for ALL.
Anne Mosher
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.