 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Department of Justice For All
View Comments

Letter: Department of Justice For All

As a former Army Officer, retired career federal prosecutor and lifelong Republican, I watched the attack on the Nation’s Capital with horror and tears. Over the years, prosecutors from the Department of Justice (DOJ)volunteered to work in Afghanistan to help with its development of the Rule of Law. At the time, my mother asked what that mission actually encompassed and I honestly wasn’t really sure.

After almost two years in Afghanistan, I had a much better idea and was even more proud to serve for the Department. The last four years, and especially the conduct leading to the attack on the Capital, illustrate what the Rule of Law IS NOT and why a true democracy cannot accept anything less.

President Elect Biden’s selection of his administration, particularly the DOJ’s leadership going forward, will hopefully allow us to once again realize and embrace justice for ALL.

Anne Mosher

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: With Mike Pence set to preside over the confirmation of the Electoral College's results tomorrow, one letter writer believes the current vice president's legacy is already tarnished. Read that and more in today's edition of Letters to the Editor

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News