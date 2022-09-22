Letter: Department of Justice, not injustice

I just read a letter from an octogenarian man that stated he was a registered Independent, and a non-supporter of Donald Trump, who was angered and confused by the lack of fair play and justice in America. He then goes on to mistakenly state many lies as facts. I understand that some people don't like the president and for that, they are taking out their frustration on the department of justice, since they feel it's become a political arm of the administration. This man feels that Hillary Clinton should have been prosecuted for supposedly destroying 33,000 emails. Why? When it was found many years ago now, that she didn't break the law. He mentions a "raid" to retrieve illegally removed documents that were of the highest secret classification when in fact it was a "search" of a criminal's home. The department of justice is doing their job, period.
John Bingham
Northwest side
