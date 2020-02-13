Letter: Department of Justice#45s Personal law firm?

When in our country's History did a U.S. President use the DOJ as his Personal law firm? Never, now #45 orders his pet Barr to lower the sentence or drop the charges against one of his loyal people, Rodger Stone. Are we now under a Dictators reign? Abraham Lincoln, in his speech said one man could "push it to it's utmost stretch, will spring up amongst us." "Disdains the beaten path, he seeks his own game and scorns to tread in the footsteps of any predecessor." This was the, LYCEUM Address delivered on January 27, 1838 He warned that people and mobs who disrespected American law's and Court's could destroy the United States.
David Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.