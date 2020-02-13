Letter: Department of Justice#45s Personal law firm?
View Comments

Letter: Department of Justice#45s Personal law firm?

When in our country's History did a U.S. President use the DOJ as his Personal law firm? Never, now #45 orders his pet Barr to lower the sentence or drop the charges against one of his loyal people, Rodger Stone. Are we now under a Dictators reign? Abraham Lincoln, in his speech said one man could "push it to it's utmost stretch, will spring up amongst us." "Disdains the beaten path, he seeks his own game and scorns to tread in the footsteps of any predecessor." This was the, LYCEUM Address delivered on January 27, 1838 He warned that people and mobs who disrespected American law's and Court's could destroy the United States.

David Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Local-issues

Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa C…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News