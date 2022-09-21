Letter: Department of Justice

Re: the letter Department of Un-justice on Sept. 8th. You may be registered as an independent, and be a non-supporter of Donald Trump. However, most if not all of what you said was right out of the MAGA playbook. The information the MAGA'S are putting out is mostly distorted if not an out right lie. Their intent is to confuse and enrage you ( as well as to create fear in you), so you will act in ways that are not good for you or our country. Be skeptical and check the facts from a reliable source or several sources when you are bombarded with their rhetoric. Radio shows, the internet and talk shows like Fox News are not held to the same accountability as major news outlets, although you can still get some distortion from them.