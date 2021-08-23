 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Departure from Afganistan
View Comments

Letter: Departure from Afganistan

  • Comments

Well, here we are again with the, 20-20 hindsight-seers, and critics, when it comes to our final departure from Afganistan. I am sure that most of it will be coming from the Republicans in order to score partisan points. I salute the President for having the courage to accomplish something that the previous three presidents did not have the guts to do. Twenty years in a wasted war with 2,500 deaths and two trillion dollars spent has not been worth it. Ostensibly the reason for going was to root out the perpetrators of 9/11 and my argument is that this could have been done in a smarter way. All in all, what we ended up with is a corrupt government and an Afghan army that did not have the will or the courage to fight. In the end all they did was just melt away and leave all our military equipment to the Taliban. The Afghan people were aware of the corruption in the government for years.

Joseph Malberg

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Local-issues

Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News