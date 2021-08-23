Letter: Departure from Afganistan

Well, here we are again with the, 20-20 hindsight-seers, and critics, when it comes to our final departure from Afganistan. I am sure that most of it will be coming from the Republicans in order to score partisan points. I salute the President for having the courage to accomplish something that the previous three presidents did not have the guts to do. Twenty years in a wasted war with 2,500 deaths and two trillion dollars spent has not been worth it. Ostensibly the reason for going was to root out the perpetrators of 9/11 and my argument is that this could have been done in a smarter way. All in all, what we ended up with is a corrupt government and an Afghan army that did not have the will or the courage to fight. In the end all they did was just melt away and leave all our military equipment to the Taliban. The Afghan people were aware of the corruption in the government for years.
Joseph Malberg
Northwest side
