Letter: dependent lobbyist

Candidate Kyrsten Sinema campaigned as an "independent Democrat". She was neither. She was very dependent on Wall Street interests for campaign donations, and she was never part of the Democratic team. Now she has declared herself as an independent which is laughable. Is a dog on a leash functioning independently? She should just register as a lobbyist and move to that corner office in a Manhattan skyscraper. The Democrats don't need her vote, and her vote can't help the Republicans prevail over the Democrats, so why should she waste the next four years in DC?