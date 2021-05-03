Letter: Deputy Cleared in January Shooting

I hear and see so much about the systematic racism in this country and how unfairly black people are treated.
Does anyone else see the disparity in how we respond to the death of a black person at the hands of the police vs the death of a non-black or the death of a black person at the hands of another black person.
In the first case, their is outrage expressed by politicians, the clergy, the media, and members of the public. There can even be protests, riots, injuries, deaths, and property damage.
In the latter case, dead silence.
And, the loudest voices don’t seem to see the irony in how their quest for fairness and justice for one race seems to ignore fairness and justice for others.
I am grateful that the loudest voices do not necessarily represent the majority.
All people should be treated fairly and justly; and ,right, wrong, and indignation should not be dependent on the color of one’s skin.
John Cioffi
North side
