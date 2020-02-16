Letter: derangement syndrome

At least one dictionary definition of derangement, suggests derangement is a serious state of mental disorder.
I may as well confess upfront that I suffer from Trump derangement syndrome.
But I’d like to know if the supporters of President Trump are really correct when they identify mental illness as the primary reason for the widespread criticism of our President, a criticism that now divides our nation?
And are those Trumpian psychiatrists equally correct in their view that the majority of Trump’s critics are pathologically mired in a disturbed confused disordered state?
Okay, you got me. I'm going nuts.
Because derangement is the perfect word to describe our current state of affairs. Since our laws and institutions no longer apply to our democracy, since tweeting lies instantly transforms any fiction into truth, and since right-minded behavior will always be wrong if it is incapable of supporting Trump's new order, how could I be anything but deranged?
Jerry Greenberg
Foothills
