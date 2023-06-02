If Ron DeSantis becomes President, he will be the first Italian-American and only the third Roman Catholic to occupy the White House. You would think that being rather recently descended from immigrants would be a source of pride for him, and might have provided him a moral guidepost as he strives to become chief executive of a nation of immigrants. Clearly, this is not the case. Were DeSantis to read any of the history books he is so eager to ban, he would learn that, only a century ago, people of his nationality and religion were just as much targets of hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan as were Blacks and Jews. Immigration laws were passed to prevent people with names like his from starting new lives in the U.S. Looking at a man who appears so eager to run away from who he is makes me wonder what else he is running away from. Perhaps the scrutiny of a Presidential campaign will provide us some answers.