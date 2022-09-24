Letter: DeSantis cruel stunt backfilres at Martha's Vineyeard

Cruel? Mr Drogin is an example of someone who has a classical selective memory! When the Biden government dumped hundreds of illegal immegrants in U.S. towns in the middle of the night without notifiying the towns, this was acceptable! But a twenty minute notification that 50 illegal immigrants will arrive was cruel? The burden on Martha's Vineyard must be horrendous, specially since it can accomadate 200,000 tourists during the summer and not be able to receive 50? And now, governor DeSantis is being sued for "violating protections afforded the plaintiffs under the U.S. Consitution". The constitution protects U.S. citizens, not illegal limmigrants.
Ihor Kunasz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.