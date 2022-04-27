 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: DeSantis not Trump in 2024

I wanted to thank all the Democrat lead investigations of former President Trump. There is the January 6 Select "Get Trump" Committee investigation in the House of Representatives, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans. There are ongoing criminal and civil cases against Trump in New York and Georgia, being conducted by Democrat prosecutors. Democrat allies in the news media still constantly do negative critical reporting about Trump. The guy they love to hate. I voted for Trump. I liked his policies on the border, the economy, the military, trade, etc., but he has too much baggage now. He is a lightening rod for getting out the Democrat vote. I think Governor DeSantis of Florida would be a great Republican Presidential nominee. He is a conservative and thus far, has not drawn the same hate from Democrats as for Trump. I believe former UN Ambassador and Governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, would make a great VP. Democrat lead investigations are slowly eroding Republican's support for Trump. Keep it up!

Alan Ruiz

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

