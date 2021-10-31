 Skip to main content
Letter: Despicable Political Maneuvering
Shame on you, Democratic politicians !! The level of your political maneuvering this year has been DESPICABLE ! Americans deserve MUCH BETTER !!

1) As I see it, you have "held hostage" the passage of the Infrastructure bill by refusing to pass it until the "social safety net" bill is passed. Meanwhile, bridges and roads are not being repaired. Much needed jobs are not being filled.

2) You have combined climate change measures with the social safety net bill - two very different issues. Each of which should be voted on individually. This "piggybacking" of issues into one bill is unacceptable and should NEVER be allowed, no matter the issue. This practice needs to be ELIMINATED from politics.

Karen McKee

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

