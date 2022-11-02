Letter: despicable

What do you think about the vicious attempted murder of Paul Pelosi, really intended for Nancy but hey, play the cards you were dealt. More importantly perhaps, what do you think of the nonexistent, weak, snarky or downright nasty response by Republican politicians? Some are making jokes - really funny situation. Kari Lake got laughs with a snarky remark about the Pelosi's lack of home security. Donald Trump, not surprisingly, had no comment at all, but sent profuse sympathy to the family of Jerry Lee Lewis. Donnie Jr posted a photo of a hammer and a pair of men's underwear, captioned "Halloween costume", and another of a hammer stuck in a belt loop captioned "open carry in SF". This is what the Republican party has devolved into. If you can still possibly support such people, you are made from the same rotten cloth.