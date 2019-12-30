Letter: Despite pathetic Democrats, Pres. Trump had a good year

President Trump will have had a good year in 2019, despite pathetic hate filled Democrats in the House of Representatives impeaching him. Trump signed a defense bill that included great funding for the military, a pay increase for military personnel, extending family leave, eliminating the Cadillac tax in Obamacare, etc. Congress passed his new trade deals with both Canada and Mexico benefiting American workers. And there was a Phase I trade agreement with China. Earlier in the year Trump bravely crossed the DMZ in Korea and met with Kim Jong Il in an attempt for peace. Kim Jong has thus far rejected peace, but Trump has tried more than Obama or Bush. Trump halted the flood of tens of thousands of Central Americans coming into the country done via deals with Mexico and Guatemala, no help from Democrats. We end the year with a robust economy, record low unemployment for blacks and Latinos; continued jobs growth and a record high stock market boosting the values of people's IRAs and 401Ks..
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
