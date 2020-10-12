Letter: Despite the AZ Star's "hypothetical", Mark Kelly will vote for Democrats' extremist agenda

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Mark Kelly, have refused to answer if they support "stacking" the Supreme Court with more leftists. It would be in response to Republicans filling Ginsberg's vacancy with Amy Barrett. The number of Justices on the Supreme Court has remained at 9 since the 1860s and Ruth Ginsberg believed it was the correct number. If Democrats win the Senate, Chuck Schumer intends to eliminate the Filibuster, which has been in place since about 1919, that currently requires 60 votes for legislation to be passed. It would then only require 51 to pass their desired extremist agenda of Medicare For All, the New Green Deal, increasing taxes by billions, decriminalizing illegal immigration, imposing punitive firearms/magazines bans, legalizing marijuana, etc. Democrats plan to provide statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. giving them 4 more perpetual Democrat leftist votes in the Senate. They intend to end the Electoral College. This is the Democrat agenda, and it is NOT "hypothetical", and Mark Kelly will vote for it!
Jonathan Towers
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
