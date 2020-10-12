 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Despite the AZ Star's "hypothetical", Mark Kelly will vote for Democrats' extremist agenda
View Comments

Letter: Despite the AZ Star's "hypothetical", Mark Kelly will vote for Democrats' extremist agenda

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Mark Kelly, have refused to answer if they support "stacking" the Supreme Court with more leftists. It would be in response to Republicans filling Ginsberg's vacancy with Amy Barrett. The number of Justices on the Supreme Court has remained at 9 since the 1860s and Ruth Ginsberg believed it was the correct number. If Democrats win the Senate, Chuck Schumer intends to eliminate the Filibuster, which has been in place since about 1919, that currently requires 60 votes for legislation to be passed. It would then only require 51 to pass their desired extremist agenda of Medicare For All, the New Green Deal, increasing taxes by billions, decriminalizing illegal immigration, imposing punitive firearms/magazines bans, legalizing marijuana, etc. Democrats plan to provide statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. giving them 4 more perpetual Democrat leftist votes in the Senate. They intend to end the Electoral College. This is the Democrat agenda, and it is NOT "hypothetical", and Mark Kelly will vote for it!

Jonathan Towers

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers touch on the race for president and Senate here in Arizona, but another is a doctor who takes a strong stance against recreational marijuana and Prop. 207. See if you agree, in Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News