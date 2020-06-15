Letter: Destruction of our nation far worse than property destruction

Re: The June 5 letter "Stop blaming Trump for violent protests."
The letter dared us to "find one Trump supporter in this mess." Perhaps the writer is forgetting the events of Charlottsville, where Trump-supporting White Supremacists gathered with their torches, hate signs and weapons. One of them drove his vehicle into a group, killing a young woman. Yes, destroying property is uncalled for, but what about the willful destruction of human life? That cannot be repaired. I can't say if recent protesters were all anti-Trump people; I doubt that claim. What I do know is that damage far greater than property damage has been done by Trump supporters - by their election and support of the architect of the destruction of our democracy. Just look at the state of our nation after 3-plus years of Trump. Talk about a mess!
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley

