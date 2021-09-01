 Skip to main content
Letter: DESTRUCTIVE Republican Party
Letter: DESTRUCTIVE Republican Party

As our nation struggles with Covid-19, Senators Cruz and Paul have created anxiety and confusion regarding the use of vaccines. Governors Ducey, Abbott, and De Santis have prevented schools from mandating the wearing of masks by students and staff.

Twelve Republican led states have failed to expand medicaid under the Affordable Care Act for 4,000,000 Americans. The Republican Party remains determined to destroy the Affordable Care Act and deprive 20,00,000 Americans of health care.

Nineteen Republican led States have passed 31 bills that will make voting more difficult. The banning of ballot drop boxes, drive through voting, and extended hours are some the actions taken.

Protecting the health of Americans and increasing voter participation are not priorities for the Republican Party.

Increased illness, death, and a weakening of our democracy will result from their efforts.

The present Republican Party is a cruel and destructive force.

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

Local-issues

Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy

Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such poli…

Comments may be used in print.

