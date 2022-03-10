 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Details Matter
Letter: Details Matter

Details Matter

Responses to President Biden’s question “What are Republicans for?” have recently been published in the Opinion section of the Star. The list includes freedom, patriotism, the Constitution, parts of the Bill of Rights, equal opportunity, social order, and several current concerns, like reducing inflation and fixing the economy. I’d like to point out that Americans in general, including both Independents and Democrats, support all these things.

A response to the question that includes detailed Republican policy proposals for the major challenges facing the nation today would be a starting point for debate on the issues and on approaches to solutions. As the old cliché goes “The devil is in the details.”

Barbara Hall

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

